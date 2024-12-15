Ricky Martin + Feel The Burn + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with international pop star Ricky Martin, who likes his morning coffee in bed.

Advertisement

Benson Boone can’t sleep after a show, so…

Yes, we could “accept” Malik Delgaty’s snoring:

Advertisement

WONHO busted out the biceps for the Unforgettable Gala:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido brought the furry goodness:

Advertisement

Gustavo felt the burn:

Max Souza kept his focus:

Advertisement

Anthony is wintering on Santa Monica Beach this sunny Sunday:

Advertisement

Anton attended a party:

Cover guy Kevin Davis leaned into the weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕂𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕟 ℝ 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 (silvermodelkevin) (@kevinrdavis.official)