Ricky Martin + Feel The Burn + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with international pop star Ricky Martin, who likes his morning coffee in bed.
Benson Boone can’t sleep after a show, so…
Yes, we could “accept” Malik Delgaty’s snoring:
WONHO busted out the biceps for the Unforgettable Gala:
Dani Garrido brought the furry goodness:
Gustavo felt the burn:
Max Souza kept his focus:
Anthony is wintering on Santa Monica Beach this sunny Sunday:
Anton attended a party:
Cover guy Kevin Davis leaned into the weekend:
View this post on Instagram