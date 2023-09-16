Ricky Martin: Grammy Winning Singer and Nude Sunbather

I had a crush on Ricky when he burst onto the scene in 1995 with Maria, and I’m still crushing on the 2x Grammy Award winning hunk in 2023. Videos like the one below are surely the catalyst that has kept my pining alive for over two decades.

Recently divorced and ready to get rid of stubborn tan lines, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer posted a montage of sunning pictures on Instagram that leaves little to the imagination. On display are the Puerto Rican’s enviable abs, thicc thighs, bitable nipples and beard that you just want to run your hands through.

Let’s get to the action below!

I want to get my mouth on that cup of life… so bad…

The 51-year-old, who doesn’t look a day over 40, is often to referred to as The Prince of Latin Pop. Music industry insiders estimate that Ricky has sold more than 85,000,000 albums worldwide thanks to hits like She Bangs and She’s All I Ever Had. Despite all his music being lyrically about women, the delectable hunk came out as gay in 2010.

He’s now a proud father of four whose last album debuted in 2015 and last EP made waves in 2022.

Ricky Martin – 1, Tan Lines – 0…

