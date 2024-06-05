Ricky Martin Is Looking Oh So Fine in Latest Sizzling Photoshoot

Ricky Martin is on the cover of ELLE México’s June 2024 issue, and he is soaking wet and flaunting his sexy thighs in some of the pics, most likely leaving his fans thirsting for more…

The magazine cover shows the 52-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor wearing a white t-shirt while he is dripping wet. Meanwhile, he is showing off his glistening chest and thighs in another photo, where he is wearing a Prada ensemble.

#Repost @elle_mexico

——

Ricky Martin tiene un carisma que contagia. En 40 años de carrera ha demostrado su poder para poner a bailar al mundo con su ritmo latino, y cuando entona una balada, también a cantar. @ricky_martin @RMwebteam pic.twitter.com/sS0hICmN3M — Ricky Martin Elite (@rmelite) May 31, 2024

The pics were taken by fashion photographer Callum Walker Hutchinson, and you can check more of his snaps here:

Also, here’s a smoking HOT behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot:

Aside from making music, performing on stage and being on the cover of notable magazines, Martin is also starring in the 2024 miniseries ‘Palm Royale’. In the show, he is playing the role of Robert, who is a closeted gay man in the ’60s.

In an interview with the magazine, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer empathized with other LGBTQ+ people who are afraid to come out or accept their sexuality for various reasons.

“There are many people who go through this life with a lot of pain and it is because they cannot accept their sexual orientation and there are people who die unhappy. I remember the fear I had when imagining what a totally open and transparent self would be like in front of the cameras. It scared me,” he admitted.

Martin further expressed,

“And I, within what we can consider freedom, was someone with a lot of privilege, because I was well off financially, I had already achieved all the things I had achieved. If things were going bad for me, then they were going bad and I can go home. Imagine the ones that don’t have these privileges. The one who lives in a very conservative family or the one who lives in a very small and conservative town.”

Moreover, ‘Palm Royale’ is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Source: instagram