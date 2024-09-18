Ricky Martin is Naked, Wet, & Sticky in Old Video

Sexy Puerto-Rican singer and gay icon Ricky Martin serves us another sexy throwback of his hot bod being doused in paint and water.

Advertisement

Back in 2011, Martin embarked on his eighth concert tour with the Música + Alma + Sexo World Tour, performing in over 82 stops in its entirety. This particular tour was especially iconic, as it was his first following his public coming out on his website in March 2010. The then 38-year-old shared to his fans:

“I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am.”

Advertisement

Well just recently, Martin posted a throwback video from the Música + Alma + Sexo World Tour where he poses naked looking like a Greek god while he’s being drenched in paint and water. The singer looks incredibly toned while flexing his muscles, showing us all that his hard work in the gym has paid off.

Scroll through and take a look at his hot and flexible poses from the video.

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin (Instagram)

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

The now 52-year-old singer continues to look smoking hot serving his fans the occasional thirst traps, bathroom selfies, and sexy hot dance moves on his Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also catch Martin’s latest acting role in Apple TV+’s season 2 of Palm Royale where he plays Robert–”a man of many talents, a keeper of many secrets, and the mixologist behind the meanest Grasshopper in Palm Beach.”

Source: RickyMartinMusic.com