Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Kissing On An MV?

Ricky Martin is giving us gay rep and sharing his love while featuring in a new music video.

Puerto Rican musician Residente recently released a new music video for his song “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe.” As Residente told Billboard, he created the song during the lockdown as a therapeutic exercise.

“I was feeling anxious because of all the uncertainty when I was writing it, and writing for me is like therapy,” the musician explained in an interview.

But the song’s video isn’t just about Residente. In fact, the musician included several celebrity couples like Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, and Ricky Martin with Jwan Yosef. Though, some non-celebrity couples were included in the video too. The video then shows these couples from around the globe kissing in a depiction of sweet and sexy love.

Behind the concept was the idea of showing love across the globe. Or as Residente explained to Billboard:

“You know, I was supposed to release my album today but I postponed it because of what’s happening. I was going to release a different single but I decided to change the song to something that goes more with the situation. I had a party song but I don’t even feel like partying right now…. I got this idea of having a chain of kisses around the world. I thought, this is probably simple but I’d have to write a whole new song for this video. The was to have a chain of kisses around the world from all social classes.”

Though as the musician later shared, organizing an internationally involved music video during a pandemic is complicated.

“Once I started writing the song and creating the video at the same time, I thought was going to be easy because it was just a kiss,” he explained further. “But the difficult thing is to find all of these people wanting to kiss during a pandemic and a kiss maybe looks easy but it was very complicated and not everyone kisses. I spoke with friends that were willing to kiss for the video and also started talking to people directly on Instagram. I spoke with more than 100 people for this and explained to them that it has to be recorded with a camera and if they didn’t have a camera it could be with a phone but it has to be horizontal. It was very complicated.”

Despite that, Residente noted how the current pandemic presents the opportunity for artists to create under unique circumstances.

“It’s a great moment to do things you’ve never done. Like, I really don’t know why people keep trying to make the same type of hits instead of using this moment to put out things that they’re feeling,” he noted. “You don’t have the need of putting out a hit because you’re not going to perform. If there’s a moment to put out different things, it’s now. Things you’ve never done. Concerts will eventually start but later. This is a chance for artists to reboot and think differently.”

It seems Ricky Martin agrees as he shared his kiss, with husband Yosef, on Instagram. There he included the caption, “@Residente #PuertoRico and #Syria representing! Brother, thank you for making us part of the message. What a beautiful message!”

Source: Billboard,