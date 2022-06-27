Ricky Martin Posts First Look Of New MV

Looks like it was Bring Your Child To Work day at Ricky Martin’s music video set.

Yesterday, the singer posted behind the scenes photos of his new music video in the works. Martin’s first post was a rare picture of his 13-year-old son Matteo. In the shot, we can see Matteo sitting in a director’s chair while giving the camera a thumbs-up.

“Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video,” Martin wrote in Spanish to caption the photo.

Together with husband Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin is the father of four children – twin brothers Matteo and Valentino, 3-year-old Lucia, and 2-year-old Renn.

When being honored by the Human Rights Campaign in 2019, Ricky Martin made sure to acknowledge and publicly appreciate his family for inspiring him and supporting him.

“My beautiful twins Matteo and Valentino – I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength,” he said while pointing to the twins. “You inspire me everyday, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing. I love you.”

Martin also announced then that he was expecting his fourth child, Renn.

He added, “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting! I love big families.”

But the image of Matteo wasn’t the only picture Ricky Martin shared yesterday. The second photo shows a shirtless Ricky Martin wearing a leather arm-guard on his right arm, a silver cross and moon necklace, and black slacks with a black belt. Unfortunately, there isn’t much in the background besides the bright blues of the ocean and sky. Though, we can also see that Martin is holding onto what looks like a pair of gymnastic wood rings.

“In this photo, a little tease of what the video of my next single is going feel like,” Ricky Martin wrote to caption the image, “It was a really long day, but everything flows amazingly well when surrounded by the right group of people. Nothing but love and light throughout the day. The energy felt strong.”

In addition, Martin shared some facts about the talent behind the camera that helped create the soon-to-be released music video. Calos Perez directed the video, Douglas VanLaningham styled Martin, Barbara Guillaume did Ricky Martin’s makeup, Róndine Alcalá worked the camera, and JoseVega was the supervising producer.

Unfortunately, Ricky Martin didn’t share when the music video will drop. So, we’re still in the dark about that. But seeing as the video was just filmed, we imagine it’s close but not too close. We’re update as soon as we know more!