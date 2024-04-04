Ricky Martin Opens Up About Living His Truth and Being a Sex Symbol

Ricky Martin was recently interviewed by actress Zoe Saldana, and he opened up his thoughts on being a sex symbol, as well as people fantasizing about him.

By now, we probably all now that the 52-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has been through a lot of ups and downs in his career, including having to hide his sexuality. Somewhere along the interview via Interview Magazine, Saldana asked about his lowest point.

To that, Martin answered:

“Listen, Zoe, I’m an open book. Because for many years, I was not, and it was extremely painful.”

“At this point of my life, I want to be transparent. I don’t want masks because that’s extremely dangerous, not only for me, but now for my children, because I don’t want to teach them to lie. I don’t want to teach them to live their truth with half a window open. I want them to be able to be comfortable in their skin, because I know what it is not to be. Being able to write a book that allowed me to open up and talk about my sexual identity was wonderful. It was the beginning of another era for me,” he further expressed.

Aside from having numerous hit songs on his discography, as well as gaining notable achievements as a singer-songwriter, Martin is also famously known as a sex symbol. Saldana asked about how he feels about having that label, to which he admitted:

“I don’t know. Look at reggaeton today and people dancing, how sexy it is, and the merengue, and the salsa. It’s something that we can’t fight. We’re born with it, and we should not be afraid of it.”

“Now the sex symbol situation’s sometimes annoying because you say, ‘Yeah, I want people to take me seriously for my work, and my music, and for the parts that I do,’ and then you have my mom that tells me, ‘Ay, nene, please. Be proud of what you have, and everything will come afterwards,'” he continued, talking about the downside of being a considered as a sex symbol.

Despite that, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer ultimately gave his approval, stating:

“So I guess we can’t fight it. It is what it is. And the perception, we throw something out there and the audience can make of it whatever they want. And I guess fantasize about me however you want to. [Laughs] I really don’t mind.”

“Let your husband fantasize about me,” Saldana added.

Martin further expressed,

“Yeah, of course. Why not? [Laughs] Go ahead. Green light.”

Source: interviewmagazine.com