Ricky Martin Opens Up About Nephew’s Sexual Abuse Allegations

Ricky Martin opened up about lighthearted and serious topics in his latest interview, including talking about foot fetish, coming out, as well as his nephew’s sexual abuse allegations against him…

In a new interview with GQ, the 52-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter recalled how he wanted to elope with a man when he was still in the closet. At the time, he had already come out as gay to his parents as a young adult, but he couldn’t tell it to the world as he was at the peak of his career.

“I was the man of the moment with my ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and shaking hips. I was expected to be something…. I was scared,” Martin recalled.

He continued by sharing one of his past relationships, stating:

“We were 20. I told him I’m going to quit everything. Let’s move to Europe and just be. I don’t care about this. He goes, ‘Your path is evident. I see your future. I love you, but we can’t.’”

In 2010, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer decided to come out to the world via a letter on his website.

“It felt amazing. Can you come out twice, three times? I wish I had done it before. Yesterday is forever beyond our control. There’s nothing you can do about what we’ve lived,” he reflected on his journey from keeping his true self hidden to finally letting the public know about it.

Somewhere in the interview, Martin also addressed his nephew’s sexual abuse accusation against him, expressing:

“It’s the worst. The most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. Thank God it was baseless.”

On a much lighter note, he also touched on the topic of foot fetish, which he candidly talked about.

“I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits,” Martin stated.

