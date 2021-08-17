Ricky Martin Shares The Secret Behind His Youthful Looks

Ricky Martin has the internet wondering if he ever really ages. Recently the singer posted a picture of himself sans beard to his Instagram account with the caption, “Afeitao,” which is Spanish for shave. Many took notice of Martin’s newly shaven picture and commented on their approval.

Martin also posted pictures taken by Omar Cruz of the singer in rehearsals for his upcoming tour with Enrique Iglesias, which was originally scheduled for March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The photos show off Martin’s freshly shaved face as well.

At the end of July, Martin, who turns 50 this year, shared the secret to his youthful looks with Vogue Magazine, complete with a video (which is below). Martin revealed to the magazine his daily routine includes meditation, an immune-boosting shot, and many products to preserve his complexion.

Martin explains in the video:

“It’s about self-love. It’s sexy to take care of yourself. Isn’t it?”

Martin’s tour with Iglesias is set to start at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25 and conclude in Anaheim, California on November 20.

Sources: Ricky Martin Official Instagram Account, Billboard, Vogue Magazine, Ricky Martin Official Twitter Account, Vogue Magazine Official YouTube Channel, Omar Cruz Official Instagram Account,