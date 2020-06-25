Ricky Larkin Claims There Aren’t Enough Good Looking Black Guys In Porn

Porn star Ricky Larkin is under fire over a video he posted that was aimed at black men in his industry.

Whewwww I’d love to hear the rest of this, why’d this get deleted @rickylark1n? Your opinion of black men is not why black men aren’t in mainstream porn I can promise you that. pic.twitter.com/dWPT10xRfc — Küper (@onlykuper) June 24, 2020

“I hate to break it to you but there are just not that many good looking black guys in porn,” he said in a video that was apparently deleted before it was reshared. “It’s that simple. If there were better looking black guys in porn there would be more black men shot for major studios.”

Wait wait wait wait hold up! pic.twitter.com/rbg3JPE5UD — Ｍａｘ Ｋｏｎｎｏr (@maxkonnorxxx) June 24, 2020

The backlash to his words was quick especially when it came to other men of color. Award winning star Max Konnor posted a video in response where he said that black men are held to a much higher standard than their white counterparts. He also claimed that they have to go above and beyond in the looks department while white guys don’t have to work as hard.

I have always had a crush on this guy, even recently been ask who is my dream porn crush by Local Florida studios. An he was my number one choice… this is so saddening and despicable￼ of this a**hole… deleted and blocked 😣😔😡 and the worst part… #blacklivesmatter — @XXXRIKKYORK (@XXXRIKKYORK) June 24, 2020

Rikk York also had some choice words for Ricky over the matter by calling his words “saddening and “despicable” while adding, “The white privilege is almost like a holy demon that’s spread in the whole industry.”

There is not a good representation of sexy black men in porn bc there is no future in porn for these men. If there were a foreseeable career path- more sexy, educated, and career driven black men would come into in the biz and the representation would be there. Goes hand in hand. — ricky larkin ♉️ (@rickylark1n) June 24, 2020

Ricky attempted to justify his words in a separate Twitter thread with fellow performer Kuper Ryan that was still seen as tone deaf. “Sexy, educated, and career driven? This is language coded and coated in anti-Blackness,” one person tweeted in response.

The conversation about racism in the adult industry has been going on for years. Others who have spoken out about the discrimination they’ve received include Diesel Washington and Race Cooper just to name a few.