HOT

When InstaGays Post Shirtless #BLM Pics: Supportive Or 'Performative?'

HOT

Britney Spears Credits The LGBTQ Community For Having The 'Best Nights' Of Her Life

TOP

Gerard Butler & Other Daddy-Types Showing Off At The Beach: Pics

TOP

Federal Judge Rules Against Trump Admin, Says Gay Couple’s Child Was US Citizen At Birth

Ricky Larkin Claims There Aren’t Enough Good Looking Black Guys In Porn

by
Credit: Ricky Larkin Instagram

Porn star Ricky Larkin is under fire over a video he posted that was aimed at black men in his industry.

“I hate to break it to you but there are just not that many good looking black guys in porn,” he said in a video that was apparently deleted before it was reshared. “It’s that simple. If there were better looking black guys in porn there would be more black men shot for major studios.”

The backlash to his words was quick especially when it came to other men of color. Award winning star Max Konnor posted a video in response where he said that black men are held to a much higher standard than their white counterparts. He also claimed that they have to go above and beyond in the looks department while white guys don’t have to work as hard.

Rikk York also had some choice words for Ricky over the matter by calling his words “saddening and “despicable” while adding, “The white privilege is almost like a holy demon that’s spread in the whole industry.”

Ricky attempted to justify his words in a separate Twitter thread with fellow performer Kuper Ryan that was still seen as tone deaf. “Sexy, educated, and career driven? This is language coded and coated in anti-Blackness,” one person tweeted in response.

The conversation about racism in the adult industry has been going on for years. Others who have spoken out about the discrimination they’ve received include Diesel Washington and Race Cooper just to name a few.

 

What do you think?