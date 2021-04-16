Ricky Martin Teams Up With Carlos Vives For New Single

Ricky Martin and Carlos Vives first recorded their new single, “Canción Bonita” (translated in English as Pretty Song) in early 2020. Then the pandemic struck, and the song was put on indefinite hold. Martin explained the reason for the hold to Billboard, “It was a party song. We couldn’t release it at that point.”

“Canción Bonita,” written by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (the producers behind the Latin hit, “Despacito”), was recorded by Martin and Vives as a love letter to Puerto Rico. The single finally was released on April 13, 2021, along with the music video, which was shot in Old San Juan. The video, directed by Carlos Pérez, can be seen below.

Martin and Vives took to the stage at the Latin America Music Awards 2021, which was held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, April 15, to perform “Canción Bonita.”

Martin also spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci over Zoom during the Latin AMAs about how important it was for the Hispanic community to get a vaccine for COVID-19. Fauci told Martin:

“They disproportionally are bearing the burden of COVID-19. So it’s extremely important to get Hispanics to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their family, and ultimately their community.”

Martin also asked Fauci about the side effects of the vaccine and if masks should still be worn after getting vaccinated. The two ended their conversation with Martin finding out that Fauci has the same birthday as he does, December 24. Martin also expressed a hopeful wish that everyone would be able to get to see their families during the holidays this year to which Fauci said it will be possible if everyone gets vaccinated and the infection level of COVID-19 is low.

Ricky Martin and Dr. Fauci surprises us at the #LatinAMAs. ¡Entérate y únete a la conversación aquí! pic.twitter.com/x5GylTZvnI — Telemundo (@Telemundo) April 16, 2021

