Ricky Martin Thanks Las Vegas Fans with a Sensual Video

Ricky Martin dropped a very early holiday gift for his fans, and it just so happens to be a sensual video of him performing while showing off his glistening fit bod…

In the video, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was wearing a gold unbuttoned coat, matched with a pair black baggy pants and all-black shoes. His outfit was simply accessorized with a silver chain necklace and a black thin belt with a gold buckle.

Meanwhile, on the caption of his Instagram post, Martin wrote:

“Thank you LasVegas! #trilogytour”

Moreover the video shows the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer dancing and singing onstage as the camera zooms in to his glistening features, and pans down towards his chest and torso, which are dripping wet with sweat while performing…

There’s even one scene where Martin sensually grazes his hand against his bare body, which may or may not be intentional. Meanwhile, the comments sections is filled with words of admiration for the singer <3

“The sweetest look, @ricky_martin because you can see everything from your eyes, what transparency makes me fall in love with,” Instagram user @loreromero2011 wrote.

“You are a wonder in the world, thank you life for this gift,” @urrutiamonikita expressed.

“Beautiful!!!! love this moment in the show,” @erikamarosi also commended.

On that note, you can watch Martin’s sensual performance video in Las Vegas here: