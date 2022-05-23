Ricky Martin to Star in ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Global sensation Ricky Martin is set to lead the upcoming 10-episode Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, based on the popular novel by Juliet McDaniel.

According to Deadline, the Grammy winner and Emmy nominee will star as Robert, and is the latest to be added to a cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, and Laura Dern, who developed the series with her producing partner Jayme Lemons. The outlet also says that the move is a “huge lead role” for the King of Latin Pop, who is understood to be seeking meatier roles as he develops his acting career.

Martin was last seen playing Antonio D’Amico in Ryan Murphy’s critically-acclaimed FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace, part of the American Crime story anthology. He is scheduled to perform in Cannes at the American Foundation for Aids Research gala later this week.

Mrs. American Pie follows social climber Maxine Simmons, played by Wiig, in her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, the series asks questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?,” “How do you get a seat at the table?,” and “What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Robert is a closeted gay tavern owner who marries Maxine at a low point in both their lives; she’s recently divorced, and he has been picked up in a raid at a gay bar.

Abe Sylvia, who is behind Jessica Chastain’s upcoming George & Tammy series, will write, executive produce, and showrun the series.