Ricky Martin Wiggles + Featuring The Fur + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Derrick Henry, who got his Sunday chores done early.

Fran Tomas went cowboy for Beyoncé’s new country hit:

 

Chris went splish splash at the pool:

Noah Richter was worked out:

Saul and Jean Paolo snuggled up:

Ricky Martin got his wiggle on at his concert in North Carolina:

Jeff Ribeiro featured the fur:

Anthony is down to wrestle:

Houston Scott is giving you mean and lean:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell, NYPD Blue) is looking fierce at 50:

We nominate Thara for Bangkok’s Next Top Model:

Chris Salvatore was giving you manspread:

Kevin Davis was on the road again:

We’re loving the blond hair on Jake Williamson:

