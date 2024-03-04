Ricky Martin Wiggles + Featuring The Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Derrick Henry, who got his Sunday chores done early.

Advertisement

Fran Tomas went cowboy for Beyoncé’s new country hit:

Advertisement

Chris went splish splash at the pool:

Noah Richter was worked out:

Advertisement

Saul and Jean Paolo snuggled up:

Advertisement

Ricky Martin got his wiggle on at his concert in North Carolina:

Advertisement

Jeff Ribeiro featured the fur:

Anthony is down to wrestle:

Advertisement

Houston Scott is giving you mean and lean:

Advertisement

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell, NYPD Blue) is looking fierce at 50:

Advertisement

We nominate Thara for Bangkok’s Next Top Model:

Chris Salvatore was giving you manspread:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis was on the road again:

Advertisement

We’re loving the blond hair on Jake Williamson: