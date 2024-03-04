Ricky Martin Wiggles + Featuring The Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Derrick Henry, who got his Sunday chores done early.
Fran Tomas went cowboy for Beyoncé’s new country hit:
Chris went splish splash at the pool:
Noah Richter was worked out:
Saul and Jean Paolo snuggled up:
Ricky Martin got his wiggle on at his concert in North Carolina:
Jeff Ribeiro featured the fur:
Anthony is down to wrestle:
Houston Scott is giving you mean and lean:
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell, NYPD Blue) is looking fierce at 50:
We nominate Thara for Bangkok’s Next Top Model:
Chris Salvatore was giving you manspread:
Kevin Davis was on the road again:
We’re loving the blond hair on Jake Williamson: