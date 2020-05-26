Ricky Martin Will Make Hearts Flutter On The ‘All Stars 5’ Premiere

The judging panel for the highly anticipated fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars will had a ton of added sex appeal thanks to the one and only Ricky Martin!
His gorgeous presence will be seen on the debut episode that premieres next Friday, June 5, on VH1. The trailer for AS5, which teases what will be one heck of an experience for viewers to enjoy, dropped last week with the Grammy winner appearing towards the end.
Drag Race has fallen into a tradition of having a mega A-list star guest judge the first episode of each season. Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj kicked things off for the queens over the past couple of years, much to their shock and delight.
Here’s the full list of all the other judges appearing on AS5, some of whom we’ve seen on the show in the past while others are popping their Drag Race cherry for the first time.
Tessa Thompson
Madison Beer
Martyn Lawrence Bullard
Nicole Byer
Sarah Hyland
Tommy Dorfman
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
Bebe Rexha
Jane Krakowski
Sam Richardson
Todrick Hall
