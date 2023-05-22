“Rights Are Only Won By Those That Make Their Voices Heard!”

In one of the final scenes in the Oscar-winning movie Milk, chronicling the life of the revered assassinated Harvey Milk, Scott Smith asks Anne Kronenberg, “Where is everyone? Does anyone care?” It was late November 1978 and the 48-year-old San Francisco Board of Supervisors member had just been murdered, along with Mayor George Moscone, by Dan Smith. Played by James Franco and Alison Pill in the film the two activists head to the Castro to find Cleve Jones.

What they then witness is a sea of white lights as thousands march in a candlelight vigil honoring the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. Today, on Harvey’s birthday, we acknowledge Harvey Milk Day. Milk would have been 93 today.

In San Francisco, we take immense pride in being home to the iconic Harvey Milk: a trailblazing leader for freedom, equality and justice. On this day, we remember his courageous and visionary fight to create a fairer future for all – which continues to inspire us today. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 22, 2023

The Harvey Milk Foundation honors Milk’s work and legacy 365 days a year choosing May 22nd as Harvey Milk Day. The Foundation, “through Harvey’s dream for a just tomorrow, envisions governments that celebrate the rich and universally empowering diversity of humanity, where all individuals – gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, the young, the disabled – all who had been excluded can fully participate in all societal rights without exception.”

The Foundation also “works to harmonize and share best advocacy practices on a global level, to Harvey’s very unique but critical focus on building a foundation for societal change through face to face conversation with communities that have traditionally opposed LGBT equality, the foundation works to realize a dream that Harvey began and that is up to all of us to create.”

Celebrating Harvey Milk Day! His words still ring true, and are at the heart of what we do: “All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential.” @harveymilkfoundation #harveymilk pic.twitter.com/OoLn05LHhe — Free Mom Hugs (@freemomhugs) May 22, 2023

Today is Harvey Milk Day. As a gay man and state legislator married to the love of my life, I am so grateful for Harvey’s leadership and courage as one of the nation’s first openly gay elected officials. Today, we honor his life and his legacy. pic.twitter.com/3rXbEFM3iD — Sen. Mark Spreitzer (@SenSpreitzer) May 22, 2023

May 22nd is Harvey Milk Day—This day honors the late activist, his life, and his dedication to fighting discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. Harvey is remembered as one of the first openly gay men elected to public office in the U.S.

.#lgbtqa #diversity #inclusion #leadership pic.twitter.com/JM56wO6bOH — “The Gay Leadership Dude®” (@gayleadership) May 22, 2023

In California, the day is recognized with a special significance. The commemorative day was established in 2009 by the California state legislature and it was signed into law by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The City of West Hollywood has been holding Harvey Milk Day celebrations since 2010, and on April 20, 2015, the City of West Hollywood passed a Resolution to add Harvey Milk Day to its calendar of official holidays and became the first city in the nation to officially observe Harvey Milk Day as a holiday. West Hollywood’s annual celebration of Harvey Milk Day Monday will include the inaugural José Sarria Drag Pageant, named for the first openly gay candidate for office in the United States.

In 2009, President Barack Obama posthumously awarded Harvey Milk with a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contribution to the LGBT movement. Today and every day we commemorate the life and legacy of an extraordinary leader who fought tirelessly for equality and social progress.

Over the weekend, San Francisco paid tribute to Milk in a Harvey Milk Day event organized by the Harvey Milk Club. There will also be an event in Irvine, California tonight at 5 pm. Other cities throughout the country will commemorate this solemn day as well.

REST IN POWER HARVEY MILK!

“San Francisco continues to be more than just a place or a city. We are an idea,” said Supervisor @RafaelMandelman in a tribute to Harvey Milk on Saturday. The #HarveyMilk Day event was hosted by the @harveymilkclub. 📸: Billy Cruz/@KQED pic.twitter.com/neKfaqE7l4 — KQED News (@KQEDnews) May 21, 2023

Today is Harvey Milk Day, we honor the life and legacy of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay politician in California and a leader of the American Civil Rights Movement. Time magazine included Harvey Milk on a list titled “The 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century.” pic.twitter.com/1Qu4a8GxXO — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) May 22, 2023

Happy Harvey Milk day!! He is my hero!! And I’m so honored to have received the first ever Harvey Milk Memorial Award from the high school we both graduated from, Bay Shore High School! pic.twitter.com/T5IIsy4LJ9 — Ryan Cassata (@ROCassataMusic) May 22, 2023

Today, on Harvey Milk Day, let’s talk about the Gay Pride Flag & a history subsequent Pride flags… https://t.co/uBD2hU46mT pic.twitter.com/b8quOVvxDJ — Monica 🌊🌻💙🏳️‍🌈 (@softtail65) May 22, 2023