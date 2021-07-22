Rigsby Proves That Sweaty Hot Hard Work And Talent Can Lead To Success

As a former group fitness class instructor myself, and everyone that has walked in those shoes, knows that instructing a class of 40-100 paying customers is nothing short of a PERFORMANCE. So it makes absolute sense that one of Peloton’s most popular instructors, got his start as a background dancer for pop-stars Katy Perry and Pitbull.

Before joining the Uber-successful tech fitness company as the cycling director and an instructor, Cody Rigsby was a professional dancer who toured with chart topping musicians. Before taking the main stage as a dancer for Katy Perry and Pitbull, Rigsby told the Washington Post that he always loved dancing and choreography. As a child, he would learn the choreography of Britney Spears (#freebritney) and ‘N’Sync and would later teach them to the girls in his school. And honey, if that isn’t a sign of future gay greatness, than I don’t know what is.

Rigsby moved to New York City for an internship at the Broadway Dance Center and soon found himself dancing at bars and performing for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After learning that Peloton (a brand new start-up at the time) was looking for instructors, Rigsby auditioned and the rest is history.

Realizing that being himself would get him further at Peloton, instead of mimicking other stereotypical fitness instructors – Rigsby decided to run with what he knew best, being sassy, personable and funny. But most importantly, authentic.

“I decided to be myself, to be authentic, to lean into the things that I’m good at… People think that they don’t know what they’re doing, that people are going to judge them, that they’re going to look stupid… So if you laugh at yourself and then, in turn, make other people laugh at their insecurities… we can just really have fun with the relationships that we’re creating with our bodies and our minds”.

Rigsby’s success as an instructor has amassed him over 700k Instagram followers and a legion of loyal Peloton riders. A great playlist, sassy humor and a great workout is obviously a recipe for success as a Peloton instructor. I’m certain that the easy on the eyes looks doesn’t hurt him either with his popularity.

We will leave you with a small sampling of why we like to watch Cody in action.