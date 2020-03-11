Riley Knoxx Becomes First Trans Halftime Performer At An NBA Game

Riley Knoxx is known to be the most prolific Beyonce impersonator in the game today, performing as Queen B all over the country, on stage with Miley Cyrus, and appearing in Taylor Swift’s music video “You Need To Calm Down”. Her recent performance though, has broken some true boundaries; The Washington Wizards hosted its annual Pride Night last Friday and Knoxx became the first openly transgender woman to perform at an NBA halftime show. She performed a three song medley of Beyonce’s classic hits and was joined by the Washington Wizards dancers.

“People always ask me, ‘How does it feel to be living your dreams? Or did you dream of this?’ And I’m always like, ‘No!’ I couldn’t have dreamed this. I’m living beyond anything I could have dreamed of,” she said. “So I tell people to never put a cap on their dreams — dream without limitations” Knoxx told Good Morning America.

