Riley Was Honored As ‘Best Newcomer’ At 2020 GayVN Awards

Award-winning adult entertainment performer Alex Riley has reportedly died at the age of 22.

Riley was honored with the Best Newcomer trophy at the 2020 GayVN Awards as well as a Best Newcomer nomination at the 2020 Str8UpGayPorn Awards.

He worked exclusively for Helix Studios since 2019, but prior to that had appeared in scenes for NextDoor, FraternityX, Men and more.

No cause of death has been shared publicly.

His longtime boyfriend, Jacob Hansen, shared the news on Twitter this morning writing, “To all of Alex’s friends and fans…on Monday I got a phone call from Alex’s best friend that Alex passed away early Sunday Morning. Rest in peace babe you will always be part of me no matter where my life takes me.”

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Alex Riley, one of the most vibrant and talented young performers we’ve ever had the privilege to work with,” read a statement posted by Helix Studios. “Please respect his family’s privacy during this devastatingly difficult time. We love you, rest in peace Alex.”

Riley’s last social media post was a tweet on May 7 where he extolled his love for his brother and mom.

“I just talked to my brother on the phone, I’ll do anything in the WORLD for him,” wrote the 22-year-old. “Whether I can or not, I’m doing it. Damn…y’all have brothers? I love mine more than I could literally love anyone besides my mom. Hell.”

Rest in peace, Alex Riley.

(source: Str8UpGayPorn)