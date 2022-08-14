Imagine Ripping Off ‘Hamilton’ & RECORDING IT!

Imagine ripping off Hamilton, changing lines to include Christian propaganda and anti-gay rhetoric, recording it, and NOT expecting to get sued. I don’t know what Jesus would do, but I KNOW it’s not this.

Oh. My. God. This is the opening of The Door McAllen church's Christianized version of Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/T7emXGrCcQ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

A church in Texas is in some HOT water after it did all the above. The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen, Texas held not one but two illegal performances on August 5 and 6th. And what’s worse, this isn’t the first time the church has performed known shows without a license. Past titles include Beauty and the Beast and Toy Story, which can both be found archived on the church’s website. They just like playing with danger, apparently.

apparently Hamilton isnt the only work of art the door mcallen church has disgraced💀 pic.twitter.com/FRwebhKuBF — dj🫶🏽 (@ilydaija) August 9, 2022

And, again, the vibes were off with this production. And we’re not just talking about the singing. But that too. The musical’s script was altered to include Christian and anti-gay messaging. One added scene even portrays Alexander Hamilton “giving his life to Jesus.” Plus, the performance was merged with a sermon from Senior Pastor Ramon Gutierrez that compared homosexuality to addiction.

More from The Door McAllen church's illegal Christianized "Hamilton." The line is supposed to be: "What is a legacy? It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see. I wrote some notes at the beginning of a song someone will sing for me." pic.twitter.com/sTV0fLZjiR — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

More from The Door McAllen church's illegal Christianized "Hamilton." The song is supposed to go: "But I’m not afraid

I know who I married

So long as you come home at the end of the day

That would be enough" pic.twitter.com/CUitoUXQ34 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 8, 2022

“Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality,” Gutierrez said. “Maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins.”

The church live-streamed and posted videos of the production online. Meanwhile, Gutierrez lied to the public and said he got the official authorization for the play. But, of course, he didn’t. And too bad for him, the videos were viral. The Hamilton team then sent a cease-and-desist letter on August 5, according to Metro Weekly. Though, the church was allowed to continue the next day’s performance as long as they didn’t record it.

In response to the church’s performance, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics to Hamilton, wrote a message on Twitter.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production,” he wrote. “Now lawyers do their work.”

For more info on your rights as a writer, https://t.co/gLdgi76Rh6. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda also thanked the Dramatists Guild, a guild and union for theatre makers, for condemning the church’s actions last week. In a letter, the guild spotlighted the importance of authorial consent.

“We hold up The Door McAllen Church’s brazen infringement to shine a light on the problem of some theatrical organizations performing authors’ work without a license and rewriting the text without authorial consent,” the letter states. “No organization, professional, amateur, or religious, is exempt from these laws.”

Lin-Manuel Mirada is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Miranda dedicated his Best Original Score win at the Tony Awards to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“My wife’s the reason anything gets done. She nudges me towards promise by degrees. She is a perfect symphony of one, our son is her most beautiful reprise. We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play. When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day. This show is proof that history remembers. We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger. We rise and fall and light from dying embers. Remembrances that hope and love live longer. And love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside. As sacred as a symphony, Eliza tells her story and fills the world with music love and pride.”

Meanwhile, Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for Hamilton, said in a statement to PEOPLE that they did not approve of the anti-gay rhetoric used in the church’s version.

“The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights,” said Brown. “We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action. We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.”

Source: Metro Weekly, PEOPLE,