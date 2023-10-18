‘Riverdale’ Showrunner on Archie and Jughead Hooking Up

‘Riverdale’ showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently talked about the possibility of Archie and Jughead hooking up in the hit Netflix series, and it’s a shame that we didn’t get to see it.

SPOILER ALERT!

Advertisement

The show wrapped up this year with its seventh and final season. In the last episode, it was revealed that Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were in a polyamorous foursome during their senior year of high school.

The viewers then see flashbacks of the hookups between each pair in the foursome, except for Archie and Jughead. In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa addressed the matter, admitting:

“We did not shoot KJ and Cole hooking up.”

“We hadn’t even really laid even the barest seed of there being a romance between Archie and Jughead. Not even a whisper of that… We hadn’t really explored or even hinted at that, where we had with all the other couplings,” he explained.

Advertisement

The ‘Riverdale’ writers reportedly considered Archie and Jughead hooking up, however, Aguirre-Sacasa added:

“it was just like, ‘Is this a cheat if we do this?'”

In hindsight, the showrunner admitted that it would have been great if the viewers of ‘Riverdale’ got to witness Archie and Jughead coupling up.

Advertisement

“When I look back, wouldn’t it have been great to just pop to KJ and Cole kissing? Absolutely!… I think everyone would’ve been up for it. I think Cole and KJ would’ve completely been up for it. Who doesn’t want to see that?,” Aguirre-Sacasa further expressed.

And that’s the reason why we were deprived of a steamy hook up scene between KJ and Cole, who could have been a HOT AF couple… Moreover, all seven seasons of ‘Riverdale’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, tvline.com