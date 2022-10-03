‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Is Looking HOT AF As Lacoste Ambassador

As the brand ambassador, Lacoste recently dropped a photo of ‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa in nothing but black underwear, and needless to say, the actor looks HOT AF in it.

Aside from the sexy photo, the 25-year-old New Zealand actor also ran through the streets of New York City in nothing but white underwear and sneakers for Lacoste’s ad campaign video.

What a sight to behold… 😉

Aside from acting and modeling, Apa also recently became a Samoan chief, and he has been given the matai (chief) title of Savae. His Samoan roots are from his father, Tupa’i Keneti Apa, who is also a chief.

Moreover, the actor will be starring in an upcoming movie entitled ‘One Fast Move,’ and he is starring alongside Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, and Gary Weeks, among other notable actors and actresses. The film, directed by American actor and filmmaker Kelly Blatz, is currently in production, and the official release date has yet to be announced.

Another thing to look forward to for Apa is one more upcoming movie entitled ‘Wonder Twins,’ which is based on the DC comics characters. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage, and it is written and directed by American television producer Adam Sztykiel.

Sources: nzherald.co.nz, imdb.com