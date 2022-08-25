Rob Lowe and Sons John Owen & Matthew Spend Quality Time on a Boat

Rob Lowe recently posted a shirtless photo of him and his sons John Owen and Matthew on a boat, and his followers can agree that sexiness runs in the blood.

Not to mention, a lot of the comments are admiring how young and hot the actor looks at the age of 58.

The Lowe father and sons are known for their close bond, and how John Owen (26) and Matthew (28) see their dad as a role model.

In fact, in a January interview with People, the former had nothing but good words to say about Rob.

“When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades… To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets,” John Owen expressed.

Furthermore, Rob and John Owen are set to star in a Netflix comedy series entitled ‘Unstable.’ As per People, the streaming platform stated that:

“The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster.”

The father and son’s funny interactions on social media served as an inspiration for the series, and they are also co-creators and executive producers alongside Victor Fresco.

Source: People.com