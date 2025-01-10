Robbie Williams, Michael Gracey, & More Talk ‘Better Man’

British pop icon Robbie Williams may be one of the greatest entertainers of all time, but thanks to the new biopic Better Man, audiences will have a chance to see even more of the imperfections, contradictions, and brilliance that make up the man he truly is.

Directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman, the film offers a fresh perspective on Williams’ life and chronicles his rise to stardom, fall from grace, and ultimate comeback. From his childhood and being the youngest member of the chart-topping boyband Take That, to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist and navigating the challenges of fame and success, Better Man is told through the superstar’s perspective with his trademark wit and spirit.

Additionally, Williams is portrayed as a CGI-animated anthropomorphic chimpanzee because, as he puts it, he always felt “less evolved than other people.” No other character comments on his appearance, implying that this depiction is a reflection of Robbie’s self-perception and state of mind.

Better Man, which releases nationwide January 10, stars Jonno Davies as Williams through voice acting and motion capture, while Raechelle Banno plays his ex-fiance Nicole Appleton. Other cast members include Steve Pemberton, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman, and Damon Herriman.

Ahead of the film’s North American debut, Instinct sat down with Williams and Gracey to talk more about the significance of this title, what they hope audiences take away from it, and the artistic decision behind making Williams’ character a monkey. We also caught up with Davies and Banno, who discussed why they wanted to be involved with Better Man” and how they embodied their characters.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Robbie Williams & Michael Gracey…

Jonno Davies & Raechelle Banno…