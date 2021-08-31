Actor Roberto Manrique Comes Out As Gay

Another actor has come out as gay. This time, it’s Ecuadorian performer and model Roberto Manrique.

The 42-year-old actor came out this past weekend through an Instagram post. Manrique is a popular soap opera and telenovela star who has worked on titles such as Wild Flower, The Clone, Husbands For Rent, and more. In addition, he has worked on activist projects in Ecuador and India. But as he shared on Saturday, August 28, his success in acting didn’t stop him from having problems with self-love.

“I want to tell you something very important and very personal,” the actor began in an eight-minute clip. “Something which I have never confessed before, but now I feel the urge to do so. And, it has to do with my sexuality. It had never seemed important to me to say that I am homosexual, because I never considered that to be relevant. I felt that other aspects of myself were the priority, and I still think that is the case.”

He added, “There’ve been a few weird days, weird weeks in which I couldn’t identify what was wrong, but then I managed to go very deep and there I realized that I have not finished loving myself.”

Roberto Manrique shares that his upbringing was not a hospitable one. The Ecuadorian actor reasoned that he grew up in a society that did not allow him to be himself.

“Robertito [Roberto’s nickname for his younger self] grew up in a world that did not allow him to be who he was, where crying was not manly, where vulnerability was not worthy,” Manrique confessed. “Instead, it was judged. Let alone the fact that I liked men, and that I felt, for as long as I can remember, that there was something wrong with me. How can I not continue to feel some guilt for being who I am?”

That said, the actor says he’s been out and open with close family and friends. He also has not hidden the fact from his fans, such as posting a celebratory picture during Pride month. Though that post was disguised as an act of allyship and this is the first time Manrique has openly discussed his sexuality. By coming out, he hopes to finally face his fears, his guilt, and himself.

“My wonderful family knows… my entire circle knows it, all my friends know… They have stayed at my house, with my boyfriend,” He explained. “I don’t really feel like I’m coming out of the closet, but I was fooling myself and a part of me didn’t feel right until I told that Robertito inside: ‘You don’t have to feel guilty about it.’”

You may have caught onto it, but in case you missed it, Roberto Manrique also mentioned that he is dating someone. He elaborated further, “I have a beautiful partner, I have a beautiful boyfriend, I have been in love for seven years, in an incredible relationship. You cannot imagine how we have grown, how we have driven each other, “said Manrique in the clip.

The actor also hopes to teach or remind his fans to fight for themselves and their happiness.

He said, “We are perfect, wonderful and loving beings, just as we are. Anyone else who might hear this and feel like they have something to feel guilty about, you don’t have to. You are perfect.”

