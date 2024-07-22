Rock Legend Melissa Etheridge Talks New Docuseries ‘I’m Not Broken’

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, a new docuseries that is now streaming on Paramount+, features the Grammy Award-winning rock artist returning to her home state of Kansas to perform a live concert at the Topeka Correctional Facility. Beforehand, Etheridge corresponded with five incarcerated women serving drug-related sentences, drawing inspiration from their stories to create and perform an original song in their honor.

A poignant exploration of healing and transcendence through the power of music, Etheridge, who lost her son Beckett to opioids in 2020, seeks to understand and disrupt the cycle of addiction while connecting with these women often overlooked by society. I’m Not Broken also delves into themes of redemption, generational trauma, grief, and healing.

With female incarceration rates having increased by 700 percent since 1980, Etheridge uses music as a means of empathy, understanding, and hope, forming a bond with the women who, so often, are forgotten by society.

Instinct had the opportunity to connect with Etheridge and talk more about the project.

Check out the full video interview below.

Melissa Etheridge…

