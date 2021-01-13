Rock On! Get to Know Guitarist, Songwriter & Cutie Randy Willcox

Musically gifted, tall and has a heart of gold? Sign us up! New York City’s dreamy Randy Willcox is our newest Instinct Hottie.

He’s the kind of guy that can make you weak in the knees just based off his talent alone. Randy has developed a huge following thanks to his musical abilities, especially with his guitar, that has landed him some pretty sweet deals over the years.

Outside of that he’s one of those men that is easily approachable even though he will probably tower over you compared to most of our community (5’8 here). Expect not only a bear hug from him after you meet but a delightful conversation where his intelligence matches his sexiness in the most beautiful of ways.

Check out more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

It’s tough to choose this. I’m going to say my musicality. That’s the part I’m most proud of and seems to be what piques people’s interest.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

It floats between eyes, beard, and general size (I’m a big guy at 6’2″ 225ish) Unless I’m wearing sweats or tight jeans. Then they’re less gentlemanly, which is fine with me.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

It risks sounding cliché, but it’s really how they treat the world around them, IE: people. How they regard people while taking care of themselves. I’ve met the most stunning men whom I’d cut my own arm off to get away from. And it doesn’t hurt to be a momma’s boy. Unless she’s toxic.

What’s your proudest moment so far in being an openly gay man?

Singularly, it’s hard to say. I can say I’m happy that 25 years ago I wanted to kill myself, but wisely aborted mission. And now I’ve had songs placed in a film that I cowrote with my then boyfriend – one of which was sung by Uzo Aduba, who starred in it with Cicely Tyson. I have artist endorsement deals with great companies who appreciate me. I have a great gig with Mrs. Smith that has opened doors for me and introduced me to people I only used to see in magazines. I’ve formed friendships in the music industry with people I always admired. And these are all things that I thought I couldn’t have back then. And when I got an email from a 15 year old metal head this year who was afraid he wouldn’t be accepted, I could speak from very personal experience and help him through that.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

My goal is to be fully self-employed through music, however that happens. Recording for myself and others, performing, filming/editing video, composing…anything that allows me to support myself creatively.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I’m currently single, but my last relationship ended as best friends. I think we met when the universe knew we needed each other. I tell people he’s my person. We talk every day and get along better than most couples. We vacation together & are there for each other emotionally which we both need. I think the outlying part of our lives are just on two different sets of tracks so it wasn’t in sync that way. He’s incredibly smart, sexy, musically gifted, sharp-tongued and very funny.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Moonstruck.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Idris Elba all day, every day!

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Cookie dough!

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

This is an awful question!! This answer can change regularly, but right now (no pun intended) it’s Van Halen – For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It’s certainly flattering, as it’s not the sort of thing I’m accustomed to. But I’ve never been “that guy”. If you told me back in high school that I’d be asked to do this at 45, I’d have laughed at you. The moral of the story: there are a lot of things I didn’t know were coming my way. And clearly I still don’t.