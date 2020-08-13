Gay Porn Legend Roman Heart Has Died at the Age Of 33

Roman Heart, arguably one of the biggest and best gay porn stars to emerge out of the new millennium, has died.

News about his death broke in the past day however he actually passed away last year according to popular blog Queer Me Now.

“‪I’m shook!,” fellow performer Wolf Hudson wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday, August 12. “This is heartbreaking. We came up around the same time in porn in the mid 2000s. He was a gentlemen, sweet soul, a sassy one, but sweet nonetheless. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. RIP Roman Heart.”

Roman started his career when he was just 18 years old in the Studio 2000 movie Flesh which costarred another late actor, Erik Rhodes.

He went on to do over 40 films throughout his illustrious career while working with some other big names in the business including Rafael Alencar, Landon Conrad and D.O. Roman was also a Falcon Studios exclusive for several years and was also voted Best Newcomer at the 2006 GayVN awards.

Our thoughts are with Roman’s loved ones.