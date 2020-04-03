Romanian Hunks Are Staying In Shape, Waiting For Vegas Show To Open

The newest production to arrive on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is Extravaganza—The Vegas Spectacular at Bally’s Las Vegas.

Framed by spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state of the art holograms, the show features sexy, breathtaking artists from around the world – including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre.

The gorgeous production had only given its first preview performance before Nevada’s governor called for all non-essential businesses to shutter for the time being due to the COVID-19 threat.

But Las Vegas Magazine recently launched a web series to showcase how the many talented performers who call the Las Vegas Strip home are riding out the coronavirus storm.

In this installment of “Vegas at Home,” Extravaganza’s hunky X-Treme Brothers offer a sneak peek of what to expect when the coronavirus pandemic crisis is over and the production can officially open.

Comprised of Laurentiu Coman, Valentin Coman and Ionut-Gabriel Dobrea, the hand-balancing act from Romania has scored gold medals in circus festivals across Europe and were finalists in Romania’s Got Talent.

They’re also x-tremely easy on the eyes.

Check out the X-Treme Brothers impromptu al fresco performance below as they show off some of their signature moves.

Extravaganza – The Vegas Spectacular is scheduled to officially open at the Jubilee Theatre inside Bally’s Las Vegas in May 2020 with performances nightly with an additional show Saturdays at 9 p.m. (Dark Wednesdays).

Click over to BallysLasVegas.com for more info about the show featuring the X-Treme Brothers.