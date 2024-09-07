Romeo Beckham moves closer to mom Victoria’s world–modeling

David and Victoria Beckham’s 22-year-old son Romeo is no stranger to the world of glitz and glamour.

At the age of 10, Romeo was already featured in a Burberry ad campaign. In 2014, Romeo ran closer to dad David’s field by joining a football club academy, but was later released during that same year. Between being released in 2014 until 2020, Romeo trained with Andy Murray to see if he could take on tennis as a career. However, by the end of 2020, Romeo decided to return to football by joining his father’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team’s reserve football team–Inter Miami II. In 2023, Romeo was signed on to Brentford B, where he was a part of the winning team of the 2022-2023 Premiere World Cup. After his performance for the team was successful, he went on to sign a permanent contract with the team…that is until Romeo decided to try modeling.

Romeo decided to turn down Brentford FC’s offer to stay with the B team, and instead, has signed on with a top modeling agency–Paris Safe ­management. According to a source for The Sun:

“He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.”

It seems that Romeo not only has a pretty face and a body built for a model, but also a heart of gold. He plans to continue working with the Brentford Penguins, which is a team consisting of players ages five and above who have Down Syndrome.

We can’t wait to see Romeo’s billboards and ad campaigns! In the meantime, let’s check out his model poses:

Sources: Vogue, The Sun