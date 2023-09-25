Ron Nyswaner on Bomer & Bailey’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Sex Scenes

We’ve seen a few sneak peeks of Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s steamy moments in ‘Fellow Travelers’ teasers, and showrunner Ron Nyswaner recently spilled the tea on the two rules for the out actors’ sex scenes.

The first rule was inspired by Oscar Wilde’s famous quote:

“Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power.”

The second one was for the series to not feature the “same sexual act more than once, or the same combination.”

“I remember when we were writing episode 8, my co-writers and I said, ‘What haven’t we done?,'” Nyswaner recalled in his recent interview with EW.

The showrunner also noted that the sex scenes were done with the guidance of intimacy coordinators, and that they also did thorough rehearsals. He further explained the intimate scenes, expressing:

“What sets these sex scenes apart is that they are moving the story forward. The way they’re moving the story forward is by the transference of power that happens between [the characters].”

Moreover, Bomer plays the role of Hawkins Fuller while Bailey is portraying the character of Tim Laughlin. The highly anticipated limited series is based on American novelist Thomas Mallon’s book of the same title, and part of the show’s official synopsis reads:

“Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.”

‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere in the US on October 27 on Paramount+ with Showtime. In the meantime, you can watch the official teaser and steamy sneak preview here:

