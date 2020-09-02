Welcome Aboard! Flight Attendant Stud Ron Zamora Is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

We here at Instinct have been able to find some of the most handsome, sweet, charismatic and inspiring men when it comes to choosing who our weekly Hottie is.

San Francisco based Ron Zamora is another great example of that. He’s someone who I backed into (not in reality, only digitally, unfortunately) while perusing my Instagram page a couple of weeks ago.

Ron, who takes to the friendly skies as a flight attendant extraordinaire, is simply gorgeous to look at. I mean, look at that smile? I’d consistently order everything on my flight menu just to get him to come over and talk to me.

There is also so much more to him outside his amazing profession which he talks about below. Take a look.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My positive energy and vivacious personality. I think people are attracted to an easy-going, approachable attitude.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile, first and foremost. But I also get a lot of compliments on my chest and arms.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I like burly guys with beards. Something to hug, something to hold on to, someone to cuddle with – you know there’s something there. I find that so sexy. Basically: bears! I also find men with passion and drive in their lives to be very attractive.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I was out from a very young age, and I’ve tried my best to accomplish whatever I set my mind to. I’ve been able to have a successful career traveling the world. I’ve danced with a dance company. And I’m proud of pushing myself every day to accomplish what I want in the future.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’m at the top of my profession as a flight attendant for a major US carrier for over 22 years. I’d love to own a home with a backyard vegetable garden and a huge kitchen for cooking and entertaining friends and family. Travel more, especially exploring more of Europe.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I’ve been married to my husband Andy for 5 years, and we are starting our twentieth year together in a couple of weeks. While we do have an open relationship that allows for exploration, I cannot imagine myself with anybody else for the long term.

It’s hard to say what I love most about my husband. He’s very thoughtful, caring, understanding, and open. He accepts my flaws. I love the fact that we’ve grown together in the same direction, which has made our foundation stronger and deeper than ever. We also have a cat almost as old as our relationship, who tries to wedge himself in between us in bed at night.

We also have a boy Sunny, who lives in Vancouver who is a very important part of our lives. And of course, a cat almost as old as our relationship, who tries to wedge himself in between us in bed at night.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

I love Julia Roberts, so it’s a three-way tie between Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Notting Hill.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Chris Hemsworth and Paul Hollywood from the Great British Baking Show.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Twinkies. They remind me of being a kid when things were simpler and more innocent. It’s also Andy’s olive branch to me after an argument. The new version of Twinkies is sufficient.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

I have a broad taste in music. Maybe Madonna, maybe Janis Joplin. Anything that I can dance to, really.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I am very flattered. Growing up I didn’t see people of color, especially Asian and Islander men, featured in much of anything, so it’s great to see myself reflected in that change.