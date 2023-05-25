Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva Spill What’s Next for Tarlos

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s fan favorite couple, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), finally tied the knot in the show’s Season 4 finale, which is a moment that the viewers had been highly anticipating.

After the beautiful and romantic wedding of T.K. and Carlos, famously known as the ship Tarlos, the big question is: what happens next?

Viewers have not seen T.K. learning about the passing of his uncle Robert (Chad Lowe), who enlisted the help of his brother Owen (Rob Lowe) to end his life. In a recent interview with EW, Rubinstein said that he wants to see that conversation between the father and son.

“I really hope they start next season on the next day. I want to get into it. I want to see him find out from Owen, right? But when will that be? I’m not sure if he’ll be completely comfortable talking about it right away, especially after his son just got married,” the 29-year-old Israeli-American actor shared.

Meanwhile, Carlos has been terribly affected after his father Gabriel’s (Benito Martinez) shooting. Silva teased the viewers with a few ideas as to what could possibly happen to his character, stating:

“Carlos has changed — but how? Is he still a police officer? Has he abandoned the force, or is he in it more than ever? Is he neglecting? Is he accepting? Is he angry? Is he depressed? Is he seeing a therapist? Has he gone crazy? Has he tried to take this matter into his own hands? I’m excited to see how Carlos deals with grief.”

And of course, like the viewers, the two stars are also looking forward to seeing T.K. and Carlos as a married couple.

“But I’m also excited to see who Carlos is as a husband. I’m also excited to see if TK knocks on Carlos’ door and is like, ‘Hey, you ready to have a kid yet? Can we talk about this?,’” the 28-year-old Brazilian-American actor further expressed.

And since we’re on the topic of the newlyweds, let’s take a look at Tarlos’ beautiful wedding, shall we?

