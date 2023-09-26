Ronen Rubinstein Celebrates Bi Visibility Day in the HOTTEST Way

Ronen Rubinstein left Twitter V thirsty after sharing a photo and video to celebrate Bi Visibility Day in the HOTTEST way possible…

First, let’s talk about the pic, which is a shirtless selfie of Rubinstein under the sun while taking a dip in the pool. And then there’s the video… which just so happens to be of the actor swimming naked in the pool — cheeks out and all. 😉

More recently, he posted another shirtless selfie to greet his followers a good morning, which it certainly was after seeing this pic:

Rubinstein also posted his “new morning routine,” which involves sweating in the sauna, then taking a refreshing swim in the pool.

My new morning routine 🧜🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4vRxGYqAJV — Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) September 25, 2023

Moreover, the 29-year-old Israeli-born American actor opened up about his sexuality in a 2021 interview with Variety stating,

“I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

He then recalled growing up in a community where being queer is not welcome, which was why he was initially afraid to accept who he truly is.

“The biggest thing for me is where I come from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or as any part of the community, you’re just not welcomed. It’s as brutally honest as that,” Rubinstein shared.

He continued,

“It’s either you faced insane amounts of profanity, like the F-word was thrown around all the time or you would get your ass kicked if you were gay. So there was definitely a fear of sort of embracing how I felt. I was definitely more aware of it in high school. I was aware of my feelings and how I started looking at men, but I couldn’t talk to anybody about it.”

The actor is well-known for playing the role of Rob Lowe’s gay son, T.K. Strand, in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’. His love interest in the show is police officer Carlos Reyes, who is portrayed by openly gay actor Rafael L. Silva.

Not to mention, Rubinstein is married to Canadian actress Jessica Parker Kennedy after tying the knot in 2022.

Source: variety.com