Ross Lynch Talks About His Status As a Rising Sex Symbol

Ross Lynch is known for starring in the TV series ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, as well as for portraying young Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2017 film ‘My Friend Dahmer’.

Aside from acting, he is also a member of the musical duo, The Driver Era, alongside his older brother Rocky Lynch. On top of that, the 27-year-old American actor and singer is quickly becoming a sex symbol, as his shirtless performances and thirst traps continuously become the talk of the internet.

Oh, and let’s not forget that he starred as Troye Sivan’s love interest in the steamy “One of Your Girls’ music video back in October. In a recent interview with People, Ross talked about his experience working with Troye, sharing:

“It was a really, really fun experience. To be honest with you, Ryland [his little brother] and I both didn’t recognize Troye at first in his drag. He looked fantastic. But honestly, the experience was wonderful. I think Troye is a wonderful person. I’m really, really, really happy that I was a part of it.”

Moreover, he opened up about the increasing fame that he’s been gaining, admitting that he “honestly underplay how much popularity I’ve gained over the past 15 years.”

“I just don’t think about it, it’s not at the forefront of my focus,” The Driver Era member added.

He then addressed being labeled as the internet’s boyfriend and rising sex symbol, revealing:

“Troye even asked me, ‘How does it feel to be the Internet’s boyfriend?’ I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t think about it.’ I don’t really read a lot of comments or anything on Instagram or Twitter…”

“I just go about my life every day trying to make good stuff, trying to make art, trying to have fun,” Ross further expressed.

