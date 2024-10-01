Ross Lynch Teases Fans with Shirtless Instagram Post

Ross Lynch is a hot commodity on and off stage and his electrifying stage presence is amplified even more by his shirtless antics and crazy head-banger songs. Ross is one-half of The Driver Era band with brother Rocky, and the two are currently on the European leg of their X Girlfriend Tour.

Advertisement

Ross took to Instagram stories to share a shirtless pic of him standing beside a traffic sign with the caption, “Only fans?,” followed by another shirtless pic of him flexing his biceps.

Photo Credit: @ross_lynch (Instagram)

Advertisement

Whether he was serious or not begs the question, but he is certainly going to get a lot of fans on the platform if he does choose to join!

Advertisement

The Lynch brothers are in high demand! While the X Girlfriend Tour is still ongoing, Ross revealed that they’re already planning another tour next year called The Obsession Tour. Pre-sale tickets are now available, so be sure to check it out!

Advertisement

Would you subscribe to Ross’ Only Fans if and when he decides to join? Scroll down below and check out his hot thirst traps to see if your answer goes from ‘yes’ to ‘definitely.’

Advertisement

Advertisement