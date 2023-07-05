Ross Lynch’s Sexy Shirtless Performance Leaves Netizens in a Frenzy

Ross Lynch is continuously capturing the hearts of netizens, and ultimately leaving them thirsting for more with his shirtless performances.

On June 12, a fan of The Driver Era member named Candace posted a video of the 27-year-old actor and singer performing “Fantasy” during one of the musical duo’s shows. SPOILER ALERT: the comments are V thirsty, and understandably so. 😉

In the said video, Lynch is shirtless and glistening under the stage lights, which make for a super sexy combination, to say the least. It must have felt like a fantasy come to life watching him perform live…

In fact, Candace even replied to one of the comments writing:

“guys this performance changed lives”

Meanwhile, here’s what other people are saying in the comments section:

“he’s so fine mannn omg”

“like my body had a physical reaction”

“nothing could’ve prepared me for this”

“MY KNEES ARE TREMBLING.”

“I have never been rendered so speechless before in my life.”

“I’ve never wanted to be a guitar more”

Not to mention, the video also shows Lynch dancing (or grinding) with his guitar hanging from his shoulder while singing the lyrics: “I just can’t shake it / I want you naked / Standing right in front of me / Fulfill my fantasy.”

You can watch the video here:

