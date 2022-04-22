Finding Prince Charming was a beautiful disaster. Although the dating show was a hit for Logo in 2016, a second season never fully materialized because, well, it was a whole lot of cringe and not a lot of heartwarming moments. While being hailed for featuring “the first gay Bachelor,” the show was met with tons of criticism, mainly aimed at the show’s suiter Robert Sepúlveda Jr. Thankfully society has come a long way since then, and the furry of internet comments over an HIV revelation, a rent boy resume and a fluid filled fist fight wouldn’t be considered so controversial today. Still, Finding Prince Charming failed because the guy giving out ties (instead of roses) was too stiff and seemed generally uninterested in the whole shebang.

Even though the Lance Bass-hosted dating show has spawned spin-offs in recent years, they’re all international versions and I really needed to dig into the recesses of my mind to remember this moment in time. Let’s take a peek at the trailer together, shall we?

Of course, I’m wondering what the cast looks like 6 years later. So, I set out on a journey to stalk them on Instagram and find out! Here’s a list of the cast in 2022 and some of what they’re up to now!

What I find most interesting is 75% of the cast never make any mention of their reality contestant past, even though Finding Prince Charming was somewhat groundbreaking.

0. Robert Sepúlveda Jr – The Suiter – Robert owns and operates his own interior design company, RSJ Design, and is getting ready to launch a jewelry and candy company, RSJ Collection, in the near future. An intermittent gay activist, Robert announced his sexual identity is fluid in a 2017 interview.

Eric Leonardos – The Winner – Eric works as a hair stylist at the posh and celebrity-visited salon Starring by Ted Gibson.

2. Brandon Kneefel – The Runner-up – Brandon has really found his zen after the show. He’s currently a yogi instructor, a spiritual guide and a writer. He’s also trying to be somewhat of an Instagram personality.

3. Dillon Powell – 3rd Place – Dillon works as a marketing director, and is a former ballet dancer and swimmer.

4. Justin Roisom – 4th Place – Justin has dedicated his life to competitive running since the show ended, and he boasts an incredible marathon time! It also looks like he photographs in drag on occasion as pop culture icons.

5. Chad Spodick – 5th Place – Get that money, honey! Chad opened his own aviation company, Goldwing Jets.

6. Robby LaRiviere – 6th Place – Robby currently works as an international beauty ambassador for haircare brand Nick Chavez. In a 2021 interview with NewNowNext, he revealed that he is engaged. Congratulations, Robby!

7. Paul Hollowell – 7th Place – Look at those pecs! Paul is the founder of Dallas’ Lux Tan.

8. Sam Provenzano – 9th Place – Sam’s social media pages are mostly kept private, but his bio says he’s a former news anchor and now works as a philanthropist. Still found this picture of you on Facebook, buddy!

9. Jasen Kaplan – 10th Place – Jasen is a celebrity make-up artist, but he constantly photoshops his face onto Britney Spears’ body, so that’s a big no from me.

10. Brodney McClinton – 11th Place – He is/was operating his own personal training business, Be Fit with Brodney.

11. Nicholas Barbati – 12th Place – Works as an associate dean of campus life at Rider University… where my brother went to college. Goes to the beach at Point Pleasant… where I go to drown. I wonder if we’ve crossed paths!