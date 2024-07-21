Rub-A-Dub-Dub + Cowboy Time + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Correa, who’s beating the heat in Costa Brava.

Lenny Kravitz chilled in the tub:

Garrett Magee can rock a red Speedo, amiright?

Allergies be damned, Chris Salvatore likes laying in grass:

Dé Hanno found a different side of LA Pride:

Talk show host Mark Consuelos floated with a good book:

Zane Phillips struck a pose:

Ryan Walker is ready to giddy up (click to play):

Austin beached it up in Chicago:

Okkar Min Maung served up glamour cowboy:

Nathan Zambon stretched it out:

Noah Beck discovered a new city

Fran Tomas took a boat ride in Greece (click to play):

Beau DeMayo is fine just staying in bed on Fridays:

Ignacio shared the impression view from his Swiss village at golden hour:

Captain Taylor Morgan shaved his year and a half old beard. Click pic to find out what lies beneath #woof: