“Rubbed Me the Wrong Way” – Sam Elliott Slams ‘The Power of the Dog’

Sam Elliott, criticizes ‘The Power of the Dog,’ for about a full hour, on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

When asked by Maron if he’s seen ‘The Power of the Dog,’ an award-winning film by New Zealand director Jane Campion, and what he thinks of it, Elliott said “Yeah, you wanna talk about that piece of shit?”

“There was a fuckin’ full page ad out in the LA Times, and there was a clip, and it talked about the evisceration of the American myth. And I thought ‘What the fuck? What the fuck?’ … What are all those dancers, those guys in New York that wear bowties and not much else? That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like, running around in chaps and no shirts.” “There were all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie.”

Maron steps in, suggesting: “I think that’s what the movie’s about.”

At this point, Elliott starts to question Campion’s perspective. He growls: “Yeah, well, what the fuck does this woman [Campion] from down, New Zealand, know about the American West? Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was?”

Gasp! Where did Campion find the audacity to shoot a western in New Zealand, right? Why didn’t Robert Downey shoot the Avengers movie in outer space? Do you know why Spaghetti Westerns were call that? Educate yourself Mr Elliott. Why was he cast as Trusty in Lady and the Tramp and not an actual dog? You get the drift.

Congratulations to our “master of worlds,” Jane Campion! The Hollywood Critics Association has named Campion the Best Director of the year for her work behind #ThePowerOfTheDog. 👏 pic.twitter.com/e1wty3ka7T — The Power Of The Dog (@TPOTD) March 1, 2022

Elliott then proceeded to justify his ridiculous rant by saying he has just spent time with families in the American West – “Not men, families” – suggesting that this is how cowboys should be depicted on screen.

Truth be told, Elliott’s borderline homophobic comments just made it seem as if didn’t do his research. The Power of the Dog was based on a book written by Thomas Savage, a gay man, narrating his experiences in the west at a time when he was not openly gay. Described by some as a “closeted gay man,” Savage had several long-term relationships with men—while married, and his wife allegedly knew about it.

It IS a queer movie. In fact, Benedict Cumberbatch did find himself facing accusations of appropriation for taking the role.

So, who’s gonna tell Sam Elliott?