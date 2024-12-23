Ruby Rose Talks ‘Dirty Angels’ Highlighting Badass Women, & More

While many of us queer folks may recognize Australian model and actress Ruby Rose for her role in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, she is also a powerhouse within the world of action, appearing in films like John Wick, The Doorman, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

However, in her new project Dirty Angels, she proves to be much more. Rose is a storyteller capable of delivering performances that resonate long after the credits roll.

Advertisement

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), Dirty Angels takes viewers into the heart of a harrowing rescue mission. Following an American soldier named Jake, portrayed by Eva Green, she teams up with an all-women commando unit to rescue a group of schoolgirls held hostage in Afghanistan. The plan: Gain the trust of the terrorists by posing as members of a relief organization. However, double-crosses, tragedies, and the ghosts of Jake’s past complicate the rescue in this do-or-die mission.

Rose portrays a field medic, a departure from her usual tough-as-nails action personas. Preparation for such a demanding role was no small feat as she underwent rigorous physical training to authentically portray the stamina and resilience of a medic in combat zones.

Also starring Maria Bakalova and Jojo T. Gibbs, Dirty Angels is now playing in select theaters, digital, and on demand.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with Rose to talk more about Dirty Angels and her character, as well as why this project appealed to her, the impact she hopes the film has on audiences, and how special it was to highlight and put badass women in the spotlight.

Check out the full video interview below.

Ruby Rose…

Advertisement

Follow Rose: Instagram