Rufus Gifford Approved as Lead Role in Diplomatic Engagement For Biden

Rufus Gifford, former United States ambassador to Denmark from 2013 to 2017, will soon be known as an ambassador once again. Gifford’s confirmation as the chief of protocol came on Saturday, December 18 in a voice vote from the United States Senate. The duties include as defined by the Office of the Chief of Protocol web page:

The Office of the Chief of Protocol seeks to advance the foreign policy goals of the United States by creating an environment for successful diplomacy. Our team extends the first hand that welcomes presidents, prime ministers, ruling monarchs, and other leaders to our country. By serving on the front lines of diplomatic engagement, we promote cross-cultural exchange and build new bridges of understanding between people and governments around the world.

Gifford posted on his Instagram account a Christmas picture of himself with his husband, Dr. Stephen DeVincent, and their two dogs Svend and Argos.

DeVincent also shared a sexy photo of himself taken by Gifford while the two were in Palm Beach, Florida last week for an annual event held by Compass, an LGBTQ organization in Palm Beach, where Gifford was the guest of honor.

Gifford was not the only LGBTQ person confirmed for the State Department on Saturday, as noted by Reggie Greer, White House Senior Advisor on LGBTQ+ Engagement.

Over the weekend, the US Senate confirmed two extraordinary #LGBTQI+ leaders to serve our country! Congratulations to @rufusgifford for being confirmed as Chief of Protocol @StateDept & Scott Miller for being confirmed as US Ambassador to #Switzerland 🇨🇭& #Liechtenstein 🇱🇮! 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 — Reggie Greer (@ReggieGreer46) December 20, 2021

Scott Miller was also confirmed as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Miller served as co-chair emeritus of The Gill Foundation, an LGBTQ philanthropic foundation founded by Miller’s husband, Tim Gill. According to The Denver Post, Miller was nominated for the diplomatic role in Switzerland in August.

