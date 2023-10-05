RuPaul Announces Upcoming Memoir About Life Before ‘Drag Race’

RuPaul recently posted a video on Instagram, announcing the upcoming release of his new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.

In the announcement video, the 62-year-old American drag queen got emotional, expressing:

Advertisement

“After two-and-a-half years, it’s finally here. My memoir. I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I reveal so much of myself. You know, this world today it feels so hostile and it’s such a scary place to be vulnerable in, but I did it. So, get ready.”

Meanwhile, on the caption of his post, RuPaul wrote:

“The time has come… to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

According to EW, the upcoming memoir is focused on the “first 40 years of RuPaul’s life” before ‘Drag Race’.

Advertisement

“From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his life-story, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history,” the book’s synopsis reads.

Moreover, The House of Hidden Meanings is set to be released on March 5, 2024, but it is now available for pre-order here.

Source: ew.com