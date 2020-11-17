Oh No She Betta Do! RuPaul Celebrates His Milestone 60th Birthday

Aging jokes have now reached a whole new level for RuPaul. Arguably the most legendary drag queen in the herstory of the world officially turns 60 today!

Social media was more lit up than Jan after losing the Madonna-rusical challenge with nothing but sweet messages for Mama Ru on her very special day.

Happy birthday @RuPaul! Thank you for earnestly pursuing your passions and showing so many queer kids out there that we are capable of achieving greatness if we only believe it within and work hard to achieve it. — Stream DRAG TRAP • Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) November 17, 2020

One of Ru’s most cherished friends, Michelle Visage, posted a collage of photos of them from way back when all the way to now with a dedication to him that was kind beyond words.

“My love, the yin to my yang, the Mary to my Rhoda, my other half in friendship and laughter….. You have changed the world,” she wrote. “You continue to blaze a trail and bring so much joy and opportunity to so many. You are beyond a game changer and rule breaker. I can’t actually put into words how grateful I am for our connection we share in this lifetime. I wish you the happiest birthday today as I sit back and watch the love flow in…..I LOVE YOU MORE THAN I HATE YELLOW BASED GREENS!”

Tons of fans also joined in on the birthday love for Ru. Some repeatedly posted the same classic photo of him holding onto Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean next to Dave Grohl at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.

RuPaul has been entertaining fans for generations that go way beyond his time on the Emmy-winning series which bares his name.

He first rose to major prominence in the early 90’s with his club anthem “Supermodel (You Betta Work)” which became a massive hit on MTV during a time where grunge and rap ruled the airwaves. He even earned a VMA nomination as a result and had many stars, like the iconic Naomi Campbell, bopping along to its beat.

It was a sky’s the limit kind of thing in the years to come. Ru released more deliciously yummy tracks, guest starred on All My Children in a storyline that involved the one and only Susan Lucci, appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and was signed to a modeling contract with MAC Cosmetics.

Then came the launch of Ru’s talk show, the first of its kind on a national level for any kind of drag queen. It was here that we saw the beginnings of his and Michelle’s sweet bond along with the decorated entertainer interviewing a bevy of amazing talent including Mary J. Blige and Bea Arthur.

The San Diego-born performer kept busy in the early 2000’s with new music and the release of his movie Starrbooty in 2007. Two years later, however, was when things reached full ubiquitous status to a whole new generation of fans thanks to the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

What can we say at Drag Race at this point? Almost 12 years into this and it has categorically taken over our lives. The show has made stars out of over 200 drag queens with many going on to huge careers after their time in the werk room was done.

It has inspired a ton of spinoffs, won several awards and put the LGBTQ community on a global platform that we’ve never had before. And at the end of the day we have RuPaul to thank for that.

Happy Birthday Ru!