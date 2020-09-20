RuPaul Dedicates Emmy Win To The Late Chi Chi DeVayne: Watch

Mama RuPaul has done it again! She broke a huge record on Saturday, September 19, after the celebrated entertainer scored her 5th consecutive Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

Ru and Survivor‘s Jeff Probst tied last year with four wins each since the category was introduced 12 years ago but now she has officially sashayed ahead of him!

RuPaul just broke the Emmys record for most wins in the Competition Host category, and dedicated the victory to Chi Chi DeVayne. With 5 consecutive wins, we only have 69 more until this is considered a *sensible* 74 honors to match Ru’s excellence. https://t.co/XijMnl0SKx pic.twitter.com/bcyPQPoNtM — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 20, 2020

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and our incredible cast and crew, I want to thank the Academy for this great honor. I’ve always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I’m making a political statement. Well, tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love,” Ru said during her pre-taped speech.

“Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere,” she also said.

Image via VH1

She dedicated her award to the late Chi Chi DeVayne, a popular RuPaul’s Drag Race queen who competed on the show during its 8th season and later on All Stars 3. The Shreveport, Louisiana native died on August 20 after being readmitted to the hospital for pneumonia. “May you rest in power and perfection,” Ru exclaimed about her.

Ru won the award over some stiff competition including the casts of Queer Eye and Shark Tank, Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It). RPDR is also up for Outstanding Reality Competition Program tonight, something they’ve taken home for the past two years.

The Primetime Emmy Awards airs tonight 8:00pm EST on ABC.