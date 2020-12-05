RuPaul Got A New Hall Of Fame Honor

Good for RuPaul!

RuPaul is joining the ranks of Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gene Simmons, the cast of Pawn Stars, and more. The reality competition show queen has been named the 2021 RealScreen, which is a publication that devotes itself to non-fiction entertainment, Hall Of Fame nominee. RuPaul will be honored and inducted into the RealScreen Awards Hall of Fame during a virtual presentation in January 2021.

“As the host and executive producer of one of the most popular reality competition series on the air today, RuPaul’s signature blend of inclusivity and entertainment has been hugely influential in unscripted programming in recent years,” Barry Walsh, RealScreen’s editor and content director, said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to induct RuPaul into our Hall of Fame in January.”

We live for the legacy 👑 Condragulations to Mama @rupaul, who will be inducted into @realscreen's Realscreen Awards Hall of Fame on Tuesday, January 26, during the first virtual edition of the Realscreen Summit! 💞 pic.twitter.com/XQOVpxcgEb — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) December 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time that RuPaul has been honored by a Hall of Fame. The drag personality has also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As she told Ellen DeGeneres, “I feel like I’m being knighted. I feel like I’m being knighted. It is the most exciting thing that’s every happened to me. I’ve done a lot of great things. A lot of great things have happened to me. This is the most exciting thing of all.”

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, also had something to say about RuPaul getting a star.

“RuPaul is a Revolutionary performer who brought the art of Drag into the American public eye and made it mainstream,” she said. “We are proud to add this groundbreaking entertainer on our historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

But that’s not all, RuPaul was also inducted into California’s Hall of Fame and has received several awards such as multiple Emmys. What will RuPaul do next?!