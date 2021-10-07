RuPaul Signs A “Rumarkable” Scripted Deal With Sony Pictures

RuPaul’s eponymously named RuCo production company announced a production deal today with Sony Pictures Television. According to Deadline, RuCo’s deal with Sony “will focus on telling queer, character-driven stories, centered around RuPaul’s signature brand of positivity, empowerment, humor, and music. The company will develop drama, comedy, and animated projects across all platforms.” Always ready to shake up the system, RuPaul said of the deal, “Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward.”

Corporate announcements are not typically known for their heartwarming moments, but Sony Pictures Television Jason Clodfelter’s comments were especially personal. He stated:

“As a kid in high school, I was mocked for dancing to RuPaul’s hit song Supermodel. I never imagined then how many walls Ru would break down for the LGBTQIA+ and straight allied communities alike. Ru’s love for all people correlates to the cultural specificity we crave in our storytelling at Sony Pictures Television. We are honored to be a part of Ru’s continued history making journey.”

RuPaul’s newly announced Sony Pictures deal comes on the heels of another big announcement earlier this week. After a number of videos posted on Instagram that kept the fans guessing and the internet abuzz, RuPaul announced in an Instagram post that a new album was on the horizon. The aptly named MAMARU drops this Friday, October 8th (with a feature here on premiere day).

