‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Introduces A Woofy New Pit Crew Member

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has already captivated everyone on both sides of the world, and while queens like Karen From Finance and Anita Wiglit are designed to go down in Drag Race herstory, it is the latest Pit Crew member, first shown in the initial acting challenge, that has the fans more than heated up. So much so, that Maxwell Thomas Currie has been unofficially been coined #PitCrewDaddy.

Direct from New Zealand, Currie is a gay film and television writer/director. Adding to the woof-factor, Currie is a member of the New Zealand Falcons, a gay and inclusive rugby team. Currie’s latest directorial venture is ‘Rūrangi’, a story of sexuality, gender and love (You can grab more info and see the trailer on their website).

As Drag Race itself has evolved, the members of The Pit Crew have continued to evolve with the juggernaut reality show as well. The first season of Canada’s Drag Race showcased the breathtakingly beefy Mina Gerges to the world. Known for recreating red carpet looks done by everyone from Nicki Minaj to Kim Kardashian, Gerges changed the game for beauty standards and helped evolve The Pit Crew internationally.

