‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Fans Are Livid About Jan Not Winning The Madonna Challenge

The RuPaul’s Drag Race fan base erupted again after the show’s latest episode aired on Friday, April 10.

Jan Sport (who is known on the show as simply Jan) received a ton of support and love on social media after she lost the Madonna: Unauthorized Rusical maxi challenge to Gigi Goode. The word “robbed” was repeatedly used to describe fans who felt some kind of way about the NYC queen not winning something that they felt was hers to lose.

The 27-year-old has been safe for most of the season, much to her frustration. She’s never received any feedback from the judges up until this point which has left her feeling paranoid about her place in the competition. Jan placed high in the Gay’s Anatomy challenge, which would normally elicit some type of response from the panel but she and the other girls in her group simply went backstage with disqualified queen Sherry Pie being announced as the winner.

So it made sense that she would finally be able to excel and possibly win the Madonna challenge given that she’s the only queen who can really cut it up singing wise. That she did, as she and the rest of the remaining contestants channeled different eras of Madonna from the beginnings of her career all the way up to now.

Jan was the first to go in the Rusical, where the guest judges this week were congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and supermodel Winnie Harlow. She played super early era Madonna right before the “Like a Virgin” phase began. Jan did a great job with her singing, choreography and looking the part which the judges praised her for later in the episode.

She also aced the runway theme of Night of 1000 Michelle Visage‘s by getting her Glamazonian Airways look down to perfection. Jan placed in the high group along with Crystal Methd, who portrayed “Ray of Light” Madonna, and Gigi, who did “Unapologetic” Madonna. Jan was called safe before Gigi ultimately won, where she went from smiling to a look that had a fit of rage to it within seconds (she breaks down further about it on this week’s episode).

Perhaps her going first dimmed the light on her potential win but Jan’s fans were not here for it and let their feelings be known about her loss all over social media.

Here’s a taste about what some of them had to say:

“Ladies and gentleman…. we have a ROBBERY.”

“Robbed queen. Love Gigi but the favoritism is showing. You should’ve won hands down.”

“I LITERALLY COULDN’T BREATHE WHEN RU TOLD YOU YOU WERE SAFE.

YOU DESERVED TO WIN.”

“Baby you were ROBBED!! I love Gigi and she’s super talented but c’mon we all knew you had this one!!”

What do you think, Drag Race fans… do you think Jan should’ve won? Or were you more into what Crystal and Gigi brought to the challenge?