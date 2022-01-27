“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” Hits The Jackpot At Flamingo Las Vegas

Visitors to Las Vegas are notoriously known for putting down big bets and (hopefully) reaping big rewards, and with their most recent announcement, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! has most definitely just raised the stakes themselves. The fantastically successful show at Flamingo Las Vegas just announced three brand-new sickening production numbers, as well as four legendary, brand new cast members who will join a rotating cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars.

The four new cast members joining the residency at Flamingo Las Vegas (starting February 3, 2022) will be Eureka O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, and Trinity K Bonet). They will be joining the rotating cast that already includes current cast members Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo. The show will continue to deliver dynamic performances, stunning costumes, and larger than life sets, merging the aspects that we have all come to love from RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with all of the glamorous aspects of a Las Vegas show (directed by both RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims).

Our queens process the news of Las Vegas Blvd's shutdown and the future of the show in the #DragRaceVegas season finale 🎲 Stream the full season of @rupaulsdragrace: Vegas Revue now on the @vh1 app! pic.twitter.com/UFdzkT5ph1 — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) September 29, 2020

The Sin City production also spawned a compelling VH1 reality documentary-series (RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue) that showed the on and off-screen friendship (and occasional drama) that rose between the ladies, with even a couple guest appearances by RuPaul himself. The finale of Vegas Revue showed the Vegas dolls discussing the pandemic, lockdown and how it was impacting them personally and professionally. Here’s hoping that as RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! comes roaring back, Vegas Revue accompanies it at some point, as seeing the brand new cast members (on stage and behind the scenes) would be endlessly compelling television.

